3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against Saints
Falcons look to get within one game of sweeping their division.
2. Falcons defense holds Alvin Kamara under 60 yards, no touchdowns
Alvin Kamara has been the only consistent for the Saints this year. The Pro Bowl running back has over 100 scrimmage yards in all but three games this season and is coming off a season-high 212 against the Panthers on Sunday.
That being said, Kamara hasn't played great against the Falcons throughout his career. He has just one game with over 100 rushing yards, one game with over 60 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns against the Falcons.
Troy Andersen will be back on the field and has the speed to keep up with the gliding Kamara. Expect Raheem Morris' team to focus on stopping the top offensive threat in black and gold.