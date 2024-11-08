3 bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 against Saints
3. Falcons have largest margin of victory over Saints since 1982
The Atlanta Falcons haven't beat the Saints by more than 23 points since December of 1982. To put that into perspective, the Saints beat the Falcons by 31 in January—partly due to Jameis Winston's antics.
The Falcons are the better team right now, there is no questioning that. Atlanta's offense is playing head and shoulders better than the Saints' and their defense has been more consistent. New Orleans is dealing with injuries and a new head coach.
Needless to say, the Falcons can make a statement in the darkness of Caesar's Superdome. If you force a few turnovers and keep the offensive efficiency going, the score won't be close when the clock expires.
I was tempted to predict this would be the largest defeat in the history of this rivalry. However, that would require the Falcons to win by more than 55 (ATL won 62-7 in 1973) which would really be something. We will stick with the largest win since their 35-0 throttling in 1982.