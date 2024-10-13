3 Bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 6
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson finally looks the part of a star on the field
For someone who knew nothing about the Atlanta Falcons who was the biggest investment Tyler Allgeier has been the better back. Yes, Bijan might have more carries but the impact Allgeier has had and the understanding of the Atlanta run scheme has been far better. It isn't at all surprising to see Bijan run up to the line and stumble into contact for a yard or two.
This has been the norm for the second-year back who is yet to take that next step. That changes this week against a Carolina team that knows Atlanta wants to run the ball and will be unable to stop it. This is Robinson's game to make a statement and finally live up to the billing of Atlanta's star running back.
Where the back ranks thus far in yardage and touchdowns are both major concerns. The promise of production without any follow through finally ends in Carolina with Robinson making a statement and showing the Falcons are a true NFC contender. Anything less against this roster is a real concern for a player who continues to have the aura of a star without the expected production.