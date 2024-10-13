3 Bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 6
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta controls the game from start to finish
This goes hand-in-hand with our first point because if Bijan Robinson finally breaks out Atlanta will control this game. Controlling a game you're heavily favored in may not be a bold prediction to some but consider the reasoning. What happened the last time these two teams matched up? The Falcons couldn't score double digit points and dropped a game that really ended their season in many ways.
Atlanta has a tendency in recent history to lose all the layup games that should be easy wins. Predicting them not only winning but controlling the game from start to finish is a leap. One that is aided by the fact the Panthers have been blown out by lesser rosters.
Carolina should be letting go of the rope at this point in the season understanding the inevitability of what is to come. This team doesn't have the bodies up front or the skill players to stay in games at this level. Andy Dalton or Bryce Young as the starter won't matter based on the lack of protection and having zero stars on the outside. Atlanta will finally follow through doing what they haven't in recent seasons beating a bad team soundly.