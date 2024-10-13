3 Bold predictions for Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 6
By Nick Halden
3. An edge rusher not named Matthew Judon finally gets home
This is a bold prediction based simply on the fact who the remaining options are coming off the edge after Judon. Atlanta doesn't have a single sack from any edge rusher other than Judon in Week 6. A wild stat when you consider the number of snaps played and the expectations for Arnold Ebiketie to continue to develop.
Even Lorenzo Carter was expected to be more productive than this. Carter isn't a talented pass rusher but still in seasons past has gotten home more often than this. With all of that said, Atlanta is going to break this streak this week with someone other than Judon getting home.
Carolina's offensive line is facing major injuries, and they are going to need to lean on Andy Dalton to attempt to stay in this game. Atlanta's pass rushers are going to be given every chance to get to the quarterback.
If Atlanta's pass rush cannot come alive in Carolina it is time to begin making desperate moves. As great as the Falcons have been in the clutch you can only survive so long in this league if you can't get to the quarterback.