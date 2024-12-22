3 bold predictions for Michael Penix Jr.'s first start with Falcons

1. Michael Penix Jr. rushes for 50 yards

One misconception about Michael Penix Jr. is that he can't be anything more than a pocket passer. That is simply not true; he is an athletic quarterback who can make plays with his legs.

Is he Lamar Jackson? Absolutely not, but he has more scrambling ability than you would ever suspect from watching him in college the past two years.

It is similar to what the Broncos found when they brought in Bo Nix; they had no idea he was as quick as he was because he was content completing passes on time while at Oregon. I suspect the Falcons ran into the same thing with Penix.

Watch for him to make a few plays with his legs as he looks to settle into his role as an NFL starting quarterback.