3 bold predictions for Michael Penix Jr.'s first start with Falcons

2. Michael Penix Jr. doesn't commit a turnover

Michael Penix Jr.'s gunslinging mentality can result in the occasional interception. He threw 11 of them in 555 attempts last year.

However, he is getting his feet wet against a defense with fewer interceptions than Jessie Bates this season. Yes, you read that right, they have picked off two passes this year and have returned those two interceptions for a whopping one yard.

While they have ten fumble recoveries, we predict a clean game from the Falcons' new quarterback. After watching turnover after turnover over the past month, this would be a perfect present for the fans.