3 burning questions after Atlanta Falcons turn to Michael Penix Jr.

1. Will Michael Penix Jr. look like a rookie after delayed start?

Michael Penix Jr. had the fortune of sitting back and learning for 14 weeks. It was the plan from the moment he heard his name called. No one could've imagined him landing the starting job before he finished his rookie season because of Kirk Cousins' presence, yet here we are.

Will those 14 weeks of development matter or will he look like a rookie?

The question will be answered in the final three games of the regular season. We will learn how important those weeks were.

Another interesting aspect is Penix's age and starting experience. He had a myriad of starts in college; will that prevent any rookie struggles?