3 burning questions after Atlanta Falcons turn to Michael Penix Jr.

2. How will Kaleb McGary hold up as the new blindside protector?

This is perhaps the biggest issue moving to Michael Penix Jr. The Atlanta Falcons go from the trusty Jake Matthews as the quarterback's blindside protector to the pass-pro limited Kaleb McGary. The lefty has to trust his backside is protected or it could severely impact this offense.

McGary has made a living off running through defenders in the run game. On the other hand, he has routinely struggled against athletic pass rushers. It is a scary thought that will be tested immediately against a great Giants defensive line.

Throw in Penix's injury history in college and it is even more concerning.