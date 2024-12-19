3 burning questions after Atlanta Falcons turn to Michael Penix Jr.

3. How will Zac Robinson's offense change with a mobile quarterback?

If you only watched Michael Penix Jr. at Washington, you don't know how athletic he is. He turned into a pocket passer as a Husky to limit injuries but he can still scoot around a football field.

Will this significantly change how Zac Robinson calls a football game?

The offensive coordinator's playcalling was limited with an older quarterback coming off an Achilles injury. It was clear Cousins' immobility was a culprit to the lack of play action, not just the inability to protect.

Now, he suddenly has a quarterback who can move around in and outside the pocket. Keep an eye on any increase in play-action fakes, specifically bootlegs. Conceivably, this offense will unlock a new element they have lacked all year.