3 Changes Atlanta Falcons must make this offseason to avoid another disaster in 2025

1. Draft a defensive piece in round one

The Atlanta Falcons were expected to add to their defense each of the past two offseasons and opted to make a surprise move. Bijan Robinson and Michael Penix Jr. are both slam dunks. They are outliers in Terry Fontenot's recent draft history as clear hits. With that said, the team has zero choice but to make a move for a pass rusher or a corner. In a draft stacked at the edge rusher position, it seems obvious which move is most likely.

Fontenot's draft history is the only wildcard here leaving room to wonder if the Falcons could be in for another draft day surprise. Making any decision other than adding a pass rusher or a corner would be a mistake for a team with limited resources. Your cap space is already tight, and your draft picks have been cut thanks to a tampering investigation and the trade for Matthew Judon.

Atlanta cannot afford to ignore the defense again and needs to use every resource to rebuild the unit. We watched in the playoffs what happens to teams that aren't able to get key stops. Just as we watched Atlanta's defense lose the final two games in overtime, additions must be made.