3 Changes Atlanta Falcons must make this offseason to avoid another disaster in 2025

2. Quickly quiet the quarterback drama

Dating back to when Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot first started in Atlanta the one constant has been quarterback drama. Offseason stories about who the Falcons might target or the players on their roster dominate the offseason. One could point to the fact this feels like due karma for pushing Matt Ryan out in favor of chasing after Deshaun Watson. The Falcons would settle for Marcus Mariota and spend the next two seasons in quarterback misery.

Michael Penix Jr. is the starter for the team moving forward that isn't up for debate. However, Kirk Cousins has already been a distraction and will continue to be the focus for Atlanta. It is a far more interesting debate looking at Kirk's future than any other story Atlanta has going on.

The team shouldn't let it stretch far into the offseason. Gauge whether or not a trade is possible and make a move as quickly as will be allowed. Turn the page and allow the focus to shift to where it should be. Michael Penix Jr. is an exciting fit the team hopes are an answer for the next decade. That should be the story of Atlanta's offseason.