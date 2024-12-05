3 Changes the Atlanta Facons must make if they lose to Minnesota
By Nick Halden
1. Start Michael Penix Jr.
If Kirk Cousins isn't healthy or capable of playing at a high enough level to beat the Vikings the team has to make a change. Penix is an unknown but you have the chance the rookie raises your ceiling back to a playoff team. Whether it is age or injury or a mix of both the version of Kirk Cousins Atlanta saw on the field against the Chargers isn't good enough to win games at this level.
The lack of power in his throws was alarming and the turnovers were all results of poor decisions. It has now been three straight games of Cousins having at least one head-scratching turnover that couldn't be explained. At least with Penix you have the chance to push your ceiling higher and give Cousins a chance to figure out what has caused the sudden regression.
Penix would have an extra day to prepare with Atlanta's next game scheduled against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. If there is any move left that allows this team to hold off Tampa and go into the playoffs with a level of momentum it is putting the rookie quarterback into the lineup.