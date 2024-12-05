3 Changes the Atlanta Facons must make if they lose to Minnesota
By Nick Halden
2. Feature Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta tight-end has been much maligned for his lack of effort and ability to make big plays. This is more than fair when you watch tape of Pitts running routes and finishing plays. His ability to react in the moment isn't what you would like to see from a player with his ability. Pitts plays small despite having a major advantage on nearly every matchup he is handed.
With that said, the Falcons aren't going out of their way to put the tight-end at the top of their gameplan. If you watch Kirk Cousins read the field far too often Pitts is extremely late in the progression. Very rarely do you see plays that are designed specifically for the tight-end and if Atlanta loses that has to change.
Based only on the fact your season is failing already and you need to give yourself every chance to find answers. Feature Pitts as one of the focal points of your gameplan and see how the pass catcher responds. He is deserving of the chance based on the draft stock you have invested and the talent we've seen for short stretches. Perhaps nothing changes but you would have your final answer.