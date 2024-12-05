3 Changes the Atlanta Facons must make if they lose to Minnesota
By Nick Halden
3. Have Raheem Morris take over defensive play calling
Jimmy Lake has been a consistent problem for the Falcons throughout the season. However, coming out of the team's bye week every adjustment that was asked of the defensive coordinator was made. Atlanta's defense didn't give up double-digit points and held the Chargers consistently in the second-half to quick drives.
Lake did a nice job adjusting but that doesn't wipe away the weeks of mistakes that have hurt the Falcons. If the growth isn't continual give Morris the chance to control the side of the ball he made his career coaching. You need to throw everything at the wall in a last ditch effort to save the season and attempt to regain control of the division.
This includes giving your best defensive coach control and allowing him the chance to fix the obvious problems haunting Atlanta before the Chargers game. If the defense is great but the team still loses the idea of making a change should still be entertained. Looking not at one game but the bigger picture and the issues that Lake has presented consistently throughout the season. It is a tough call to make but one Raheem Morris must at least consider if they can't pull off the upset in Minnesota.