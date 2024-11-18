3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make during bye week after blowout loss
By Nick Halden
1. A coaching change
The way in which the Atlanta Falcons have lost these last two games heading into the bye simply cannot be overlooked. There must be a price for the way the Falcons have fumbled away a great start and put Tampa back into the division race. The way the Falcons have played defensively is the biggest reason for the team's recent slide and parting ways with Jimmy Lake during the bye week makes sense.
You need a change on defense and your coordinator simply hasn't had any answers. In fairness to Lake, the Falcons lack the pieces to have a great defense. However, there have been very obvious adjustments and changes Lake should make he simply refuses. It is as if there is this belief that things are going to fall his way ignoring the results we see on the field.
Getting demolished in Denver and losing to your division rival in the fashion you did demands someone's job. While there is an argument it should be Terry Fontenot paying the price, Lake deserves blame and is far easier to part ways with. It is a difficult decision but one the Falcons should make giving hope a fresh perspective breathes life into the defense.