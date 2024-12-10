3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make if they fail to reach the playoffs in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Trade Kyle Pitts
It is time to throw up your hands and give up on a talented prospect that simply hasn't worked. This is the third straight season Atlanta fans have talked themselves into believing in Pitts. It is a yearly delusion that continually plays out the same way. Pitts cannot gain his quarterback's trust and ends up at least with a handful of drops or poorly run routes.
The pass catcher in theory should be an elite weapon and has become a lesser threat than Ray-Ray McCloud or Tyler Allgeier. You simply cannot continue to justify keeping him if this is the results the Falcons are going to get. At least try to find a consistent contributor at the position.
Especially if Zac Robinson remains the OC and the Falcons are going to continue to rely on the position. Find a capable pass catcher that can be a third-down threat and make clutch catches. Pitts has shown he isn't going to be the answer and the results are going to be predictable if he is brought back on the final year of his deal. Fans will again talk themselves into believing it will be Penix that finally unlocks his potential. In reality, it appears to be yet another poor draft pick that should be moved on from ahead of the 2025 season.