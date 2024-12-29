3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to beat Washington Commanders

1. Contain Jayden Daniels

Atlanta Falcons fans are well aware of the team's history of struggling to contain mobile quarterbacks. This season alone we've seen less than stellar runners have big moments running the ball against the Falcons. Andy Dalton had a big rush against the Falcons despite not being known for his ability outside of the pocket. It doesn't take a star rusher to punish the Atlanta defense from the quarterback position.

Jayden Daniels is as of special of a rusher as we've seen from the quarterback position since Lamar Jackson. Make no mistake the quarterback is a passer first and is going to look to push the ball down the field. However, if his second or third read isn't there the Falcons need to be prepared for his speed and ability to create plays out of thin air.

What makes Daniels so dangerous is his ability to both hurt you over the top or to take what the defense gives him in the ground game. Very few rookies have shown such an elite ability to read the defense and take whatever is given. Atlanta's ability to stop a rushing quarterback is going to be quickly tested and that is arguably the scariest part of the matchup.