3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to beat Washington Commanders

2. Lean on air attack

In recent weeks the offense has been completely focused on Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. This is understandable when you're attempting to get a rookie quarterback into the lineup. Before last week's game the reasoning was clear as well with Cousins unable to do anything consistently other than turn the football over. Atlanta needed to protect the quarterback position and have leaned on their rushing tandem to do so.

Dan Quinn and the Commanders are well aware of this and are going to force the rookie quarterback to beat them. Washington holds all of the confidence in this game based on the experience of Jayden Daniels. For the Falcons to win they are going to have to get Penix going early and mix in Bijan Robinson as the secondary option.

Washington is going to be ready for Atlanta's rushing attack and expecting the Falcons to lean on their star back. Allow Penix the freedom to air the ball out early and mix in play action. Hit a few plays and force the Commanders to play you honestly is your only shot to pulling off the upset and building early confidence in your rookie quarterback.