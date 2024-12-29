3 Changes the Atlanta Falcons must make to beat Washington Commanders

3. Raheem Morris cannot play it safe

This could change if the Carolina Panthers find a way to upset Tampa early in the day. If not, however, this game should be approached as an elimination spot with a kicker you cannot trust. Anytime the Falcons believe they are close enough to go for it they must do their best Dan Campbell impression and roll with the offense.

Riley Patterson isn't a known producer signed out of desperation. This should be your approach to the kicking game understanding that even short field goals in what is really a playoff game are in question. The Falcons must take every chance to extend drives.

As we've seen from Dan Quinn's Commanders they are the complete opposite of when the head coach was in Atlanta. Finding a way to win games that appear completely out of hand or already decided. Washington is an offense that is going to keep coming at you making sure no lead is ever safe. This team can score very quickly in a myriad of ways and must be approached with a healthy level of respect. Morris should be coaching as a leader not only desperate to save his job but also understanding that this is likely his team's final stand