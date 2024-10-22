3 Changes the Falcons must make to take back control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
1. Find an offensive identity
Who are the Atlanta Falcons on offense? We are seven weeks into the season and what this team wants to be is still very unclear. Yes, there are growing pains and changes of attack based on who you play. However, the drastic changes of leaning on the run game and being bombs away with Kirk Cousins carrying the full load are drastic.
Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins need to learn how to get the offense rolling early in the game and offer a balanced attack. Cousins seems to thrive when he is given a heavy workload early in the game and is able to gain confidence. The short routes and ground heavy attacks we've seen the past two weeks appear to not help Kirk settle into the offense well when Atlanta needs to lean on their quarterback.
This isn't to say you shouldn't be featuring Allgeier and Robinson, rather get Kirk Cousins rolling early on and offer a more consistently balanced attack. What the Falcons are on offense seven weeks into the season is still a mystery there are so many contributors and so much potential for what this unit could be but they need to find a clear identity.