3 Changes the Falcons must make to take back control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
2. Add a dynamic pass rusher
There is no other answer to fix this Atlanta Falcons defense. Lorenzo Carter is on IR and had no answers when the veteran was on the field. After an early surge, Matthew Judon hasn't lived up to expectations failing to get to the quarterback at the same level as he did in New England. This leaves the Falcons hoping Arnold Ebiketie or a fringe roster player all of the sudden steps up and becomes a threat overnight.
We are seven weeks into the season and that very clearly isn't going to happen. The only chance this defense has is if Terry Fontenot goes out and does what the front office should have in the offseason. Add a dynamic edge rusher who will work well in the defensive scheme Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake want to run.
Continuing to attempt to create a pass rush out of this mess isn't going to work. Even if you figure things out on offense and ride into the postseason it is a one-and-done playoff appearance. Until the Falcons fix the pass rush, they aren't a serious contender. Fontenot and Atlanta need to go out and get something done quickly before it is too late.