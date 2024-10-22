3 Changes the Falcons must make to take back control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins must do a better job protecting the football
Kirk Cousins has been great for much of the Atlanta Falcons season. Set aside his debut against the Steelers and this past week against the Seahawks and this is exactly who Atlanta needed. A veteran quarterback who can come in and be the adult in the room in the game's biggest moments. Yes, the two bad games were tough to stomach but when you don't have one of the game's most elite starters it is going to happen.
What doesn't have to happen for Cousins is the consistent turnovers that have followed him this season. Some have been bad luck bouncing off his target's hands others have been awful decisions that could have changed games. Cousins has zero fear and that is a part of what has made him great in Atlanta.
Still, the quarterback's turnover rate must go down if the Falcons are going to be looked at as a playoff threat. Cousins is averaging an interception a game with seven so far this season and that simply can't continue. Add in the awful fumble from the veteran vs. Seattle and the turnovers have quickly piled up. Atlanta needs to see Cousins stack a few clean games together and quiet the suggestions the Falcons should consider Penix.