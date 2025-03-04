3 Concerns the Atlanta Falcons' offense is facing in 2025 offseason

1. How to replace Drew Dalman

Each week that goes by it seems more likely the Falcons are going to let starting center Drew Dalman walk. It is a painful decision but one that makes a lot of sense when you consider the financial implications. Already we watched the Atlanta offense survive without their starting center for a big portion of the 2024 season.

Paying Dalman what the market demands is going to be difficult with the current offensive investment. Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom are both already being paid top dollar for their age and position. You have contracts down the road for Matthew Bergeron, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson.

This leaves out the need to replace Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts when both hit free agency next offseason. Atlanta must find ways to save cap space and letting Dalman walk is one of the obvious ones. Ryan Neuzil was capable as the starter during Dalman's injury. Atlanta could look to sign the backup and bring in a veteran or rookie to compete for the role. With such a strong offensive line already in place, it makes far more sense than paying top dollar for Dalman. It is time for the Falcons to move on.