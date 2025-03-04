3 Concerns the Atlanta Falcons' offense is facing in 2025 offseason

3. Who is the backup quarterback?

Kirk Cousins returning for the 2025 season still doesn't make much sense for either side. Cousins is in his late-thirties and likely looking at the final seasons of his career. Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees serve as recent reminders of how things typically end for aging quarterbacks. Tom Brady broke many pundits into thinking Father Time could suddenly be defeated.

The reality of Kirk's contract is that Atlanta is stuck and needs to either make a painful roster cut or hope for a trade. Opting to return Cousins to the roster isn't great for your young quarterback and doesn't allow Cousins a chance to salvage his career. The only reason to make this move is if you don't fully trust Penix.

Atlanta's one concern if they do allow this to stretch out is the fact that free agency will already be passed. If the team misses out on all the veteran backup quarterbacks due to keeping Cousins too long, it would be a mistake. Penix does have an extensive injury history and is only three starts into his career. Atlanta needs a capable bridge quarterback that gives them a chance to compete if things were to go sideways.