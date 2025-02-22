3 Contenders that could become offseason landing spots for Kirk Cousins

1. San Francisco 49ers

How much do the 49ers believe in Brock Purdy? We know the team wanted to replace the quarterback once before. Tom Brady is far more accomplished and easy to bench your quarterback for than any other option on the market. However, with the team needing to trade Purdy and understanding their obvious ceiling with the quarterback a move wouldn't be out of the question.

Bringing in Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins for one-year would make sense as your window to contend appears to be closing. Purdy has been great but is an obviously limited player. Bringing in a veteran starter could prove to be the missing piece for a team that always comes up just short of winning it all.

With this in mind, Kirk Cousins could be an interesting fit for San Francisco. It is well established the San Francisco head coach has a fondness for the Atlanta veteran. The timing for the duo to pair up has never worked out and remains a long shot even now. Still, it is an interesting fit that would give Cousins the best coach of his career and offer the chance to play with elite weapons. For San Francisco, you don't have to pay Purdy and perhaps raise your ceiling at the position.