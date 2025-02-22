3 Contenders that could become offseason landing spots for Kirk Cousins

2. Minnesota Vikings

Whether or not this is a possibility boils down to whether or not the Falcons trade or release Cousins. If the Falcons are going to release the quarterback a return to Minnesota on a cheap deal makes sense for both sides. After parting ways with the veteran, it is a bad look to trade for a contract you refused to hand your franchise quarterback.

Optics are everything in this league and it would be a bad look for Minnesota. This completely changes if the Falcons are left holding the bag and forced to release the quarterback. In that scenario, a return to the Vikings would be fitting. Sam Darnold is likely going to cash in after a great 2024 season. You can't afford to pay the quarterback based on how things ended but sticking with J.J. McCarthy is risky.

Allow Cousins to come back to where the veteran has had his best seasons and compete for the starting job. With a full offseason to get healthy there is reason to believe there is still something left in the tank. If you're not paying top dollar a reunion gives you your best chance in a brutal division.