3 convincing reasons Jeff Ulbrich is perfect hire as Falcons defensive coordinator

1. Jeff Ulbrich brings already established chemistry with Raheem Morris, Falcons

The amount of fans complaining about the Atlanta Falcons hiring a familiar face is astounding. The NFL is built on chemistry; having a head start in that area is invaluable.

Guess what? Coaches get rehired all the time. The Chiefs hired Matt Nagy back as offensive coordinator after a terrible tenure as Bears head coach. Vance Joseph was hired as Broncos defensive coordinator after he was previously fired as their head coach. There are many other examples.

This is a relationship-based league and Raheem Morris isn't the only coach looking to bring in familiar faces. The narrative that he should have hired someone he doesn't know is weird; Morris knows Ulbrich is a great coach so why shouldn't he hire him?