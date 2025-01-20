3 convincing reasons Jeff Ulbrich is perfect hire as Falcons defensive coordinator

2. Jeff Ulbrich has proven himself as a top defensive coordinator

Atlanta Falcons fans who don't like the hire of Jeff Ulbrich are ignoring his success as a defensive coordinator in favor of his unsuccessful try as the Jets interim head coach. Remember, Ulbrich was hired as the Falcons defensive coordinator, not their head coach.

So why wouldn't we look at his success in the same role?

The Ulbrich Defense pic.twitter.com/iWXeB536lr — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2025

You look at the comments on that post and it is full of fans pointing out how the Jets defense was the worst in the league after Robert Saleh was fired and Ulbrich took over. However, that proves just how great he is as a coordinator.

Ulbrich went from guiding a defense that was balling to having to deal with an entire team—a dysfunctional one at that. Not to mention, that defense was worn out by that time due to the offense's struggles.

To ignore his success in the role the Falcons hired him in for his failure in a role the Falcons didn't hire him in is ridiculous.

I will never understand the logic of some fans; stop comparing apples to oranges when you can compare apples to apples.