3 critical New Year's resolutions for Atlanta Falcons in 2025

1. Falcons must figure out the Kirk Cousins situation

The Atlanta Falcons are backed into a corner with Kirk Cousins. His late benching will undoubtedly lead to his dismissal from the team during the offseason but picking a path on what to do won't be easy.

The front office can either release him before his May bonus or negotiate a trade with another team that Kirk Cousins agrees to. The latter would be ideal but don't expect it to happen.

They will then have to get creative with cap space after making the monumental decision. It isn't an enviable situation to be in but they have no one to blame but themselves.