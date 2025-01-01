3 critical New Year's resolutions for Atlanta Falcons in 2025

2. Falcons must find a franchise pass rusher

The annual New Year's resolution for the Atlanta Falcons. Every year we talk about the need to land a difference-maker off the edge and every year we end up right back where we started. They need to find a leader who can generate double-digit sacks every year.

This will likely come through the draft considering the team's cap situation. They need to identify the next T.J. Watt or Myles Garrett and get him, even if it means trading up.

The good news is they have had a good pass rush since their bye week. Arnold Ebiketie and Kaden Elliss have been excellent but they still need to add another big-time player who can reliably wreck any game.