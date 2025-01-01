3 critical New Year's resolutions for Atlanta Falcons in 2025

3. Falcons must do everything they can to help Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. is the most important player for the Atlanta Falcons franchise. He took the keys from Kirk Cousins and there is no going back on that. Too much is invested in him to not build around him.

Whatever Penix thinks he needs to be successful, you do that. You add any piece that will help him be the best player possible.

The offseason may also require some subtle changes like finding a better pass-protecting right tackle to protect the lefty's blindside. Terry Fontenot (or whoever is next year's general manager) has to do whatever the quarterback needs.