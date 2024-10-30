3 Deadline deals Atlanta Falcons fans wish Terry Fontenot made
By Nick Halden
1. Haason Reddick to New York Jets
Reddick is returning just in time to see the end of the Jets 2024 season. The saga with Reddick has taken consistently odd turns leading to the team believing they needed to trade the veteran. Just as they were able to get a deal done for Reddick to return their season appears to be all but over.
The Jets were able to land the pass rusher despite not having a deal in place for Reddick to show up and be ready for the start of the season. A mistake that Terry Fontenot wouldn't have made if landing the talented pass rusher. Give the Falcons credit for landing Matthew Judon late into camp but it wasn't the move that this team needed.
Reddick was the one star pass rusher who was on the market outside of your own division. Failing to land the pass rusher either in the offseason or when things went awry in New York could be considered a failure. With the team's level of desperation to rush the passer, Fontenot should be picking up the phone asking to overspend for any capable pass rushers. Instead, things have remained silent in Atlanta.