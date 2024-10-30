3 Deadline deals Atlanta Falcons fans wish Terry Fontenot made
By Nick Halden
2. Josh Uche to Kansas City Chiefs
Why do teams love helping the Kansas City Chiefs? Josh Uche is an extremely capable pass rusher who landed with the Chiefs for the price of a 6th round pick. Why didn't the Falcons improve this offer? Can anyone make a serious argument Terry Fontenot is going to add anyone more talented with a 5th-round pick?
We still have plenty of time for something to be done but this appears to be an obvious miss. You already have a relationship with the New England front office getting a deal done for Matthew Judon early in the season. The Falcons being unwilling to better this offer suggests hope you have a bigger target in mind.
Even if this is the case, however, the Falcons would have been wise to add Uche for the price of a late-round draft pick. Arnold Ebiketie isn't showing the growth expected and Judon has faded since early production. The Falcons lack one capable edge rusher they can count on right now. Uche changes the ceiling of the unit and doesn't prevent you from swinging for a bigger target. A complete miss from a GM who is already facing questions with an awful draft class.