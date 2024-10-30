3 Deadline deals Atlanta Falcons fans wish Terry Fontenot made
By Nick Halden
3. DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs
Another deal to help the Chiefs as they attempt to set league history with what would be a third straight Super Bowl win. Common sense might suggest not making deals to help a team dominating your conference for the last half-decade. From Atlanta's perspective, if you're not going to add to the defense let's go all in on having the best group of weapons in the league.
The one argument against this deal is the fact it would take McCloud's speed out of the lineup. A part of what has worked so well for Zac Robinson's offense is having McCloud and Mooney as consistent deep threats. It opens up the offense for Drake London and Kyle Pitts who lack elite speed.
Still, it is a tempting addition and would offer you a starting trio of London, Mooney, and Hopkins with McCloud as your third receiver and Kyle Pitts at tight-end. For the price of a late-round pick it would be a great move if the Falcons seriously believe this team, is a contender. Adding to the offense is a luxury perhaps they cannot justify but the fit and ceiling of Hopkins for a late-round pick is extremely tempting.