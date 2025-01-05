3 decisions that may have cost Raheem Morris his job with Falcons

1. Raheem Morris benching Kirk Cousins too late

With a lead in the division, everything seemed to be going great for Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons halfway through the season but little did they know everything would topple.

Kirk Cousins' play took a massive step down as he went from one of the NFL's hottest quarterbacks to the worst in the league. Despite all the concerning play, Raheem Morris and his staff waited until it was too late to bench him.

You can understand him keeping his starting spot after a no-touchdown performance against the Saints or his lackluster performance against a tough Denver defense but his game against the Chargers proved it was time to make a mid-game switch.

Cousins' arm had clearly declined as he had no zip on his passes and when you couple that with a lack of confidence and bad decisions, it was apparent to everyone he was no longer worthy of a starting gig.

Nevertheless, it would take another two rough performances for the move to be made.