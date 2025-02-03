3 Defining moments that changed the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season

1. Atlanta's record-setting win over Tampa

This is the moment that helped get the Falcons to a 6-3 start and left reason to believe the playoff drought was over. Fans were so used to the Falcons finding a way to embarrass themselves in a prime time spot. Seeing the team put together a clutch game against a division rival on Thursday Night Football would be the high water mark of the season.

Despite close losses to the Chiefs and Steelers, the team felt capable of competing with anyone. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins broke the franchise record for the most passing yards in a single game. There was no hint of rust or age in Kirk's game this week. Tampa Bay had zero answers for the offense and the quarterback would put together back-to-back clutch drives.

First getting the Falcons in Younghoe Koo's range for a game-tying field goal to force overtime. The Falcons would win the toss and waste no time driving down the field to call game. This was one of the best games of Kirk's career and arguably Atlanta's most meaningful win in half a decade. An all-around great moment that would fade far too quickly for the Falcons.