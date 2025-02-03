3 Defining moments that changed the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season

2. Atlanta's loss to the Chargers

Just in case you've managed to suppress it, go back and look at Kirk's end-of-game management. There isn't any worse situational quarterback play that you'll see around the league. Cousins should have been benched either during this game or unquestionably after. This was the defining moment of Atlanta's season that would turn the corner from a contender into sitting on the couch in January. It is the best game of the season from Atlanta's defense and Cousins simply couldn't answer.

This is where a more seasoned coach might have understood the situation and pivoted to Penix. There isn't a valid argument the rookie quarterback doesn't find a way to give the Falcons a chance here. Atlanta's defense had the answers to what Harbaugh was doing on offense and simply needed the Falcons to get to twenty points.

Make it there and you're holding off Tampa Bay and giving yourself room to stumble one more time down the stretch. Atlanta had to win this game and offered an effort that turned back the clock to the teams of Arthur Smith. A complete mess that signaled not only was the season going sideways but there was no longer any possible defense of Kirk Cousins.