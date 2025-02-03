3 Defining moments that changed the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season

3. Almost losing to Desmond Ridder

This was the Atlanta team fans were used to seeing when given a prime-time slot. The Raiders season had been over for half a season and yet they were still very much in this game. Dealing with two quarterback injuries they were forced to turn to Desmond Ridder. The former Atlanta starter was given three chances to tie the game or take the lead. What had been a safe win was completely in question late in the game thanks to Kirk Cousins.

Yet again the quarterback was a complete mess losing all power and confidence in his throws. This is the game that would finally force Raheem Morris to make a switch. Leaving little time for Penix to build his confidence and chemistry with his teammates. So much of the season had been in question and there was still hope the Bucs might stumble and open the door back for the Falcons to win the division.

This was the game when it seemed all questions were answered, and any divisional hopes were dashed. Giving Desmond Ridder so many chances to beat the Falcons was a new low for a team that kept finding ways to frustrate their fans.