3 dramatic changes Falcons must make during bye week to make playoffs
Unfortunately, the Atlanta Falcons look a lot more like the Atlanta Falcons. After giving their fans hope of a good team, they have laid an egg in their two games entering their bye week.
It would be an understatement to say the losses to the Saints and Broncos were disappointing. The Saints game may have been close on the scoreboard but it didn't feel so on the field. And we all know what just happened at Mile High.
Raheem Morris needs to make some huge changes to his team if he wants to keep a playoff spot in December and January.
1. Bench Kaleb McGary for Storm Norton
Kaleb McGary has had his lunch handed to him these past two games. His lack of mobility is leaving Kirk Cousins exposed. Meanwhile, the solid pass protecting Storm Norton sits on the bench.
Norton has proved to be a valuable piece when injuries have occurred. We have seen no drop-off when he has had to take over and with how McGary is playing right now, he would be an upgrade.
Zac Robinson wants to run the ball—McGary's forte—but has been forced to get pass-happy so adjust the personnel.