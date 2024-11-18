3 dramatic changes Falcons must make during bye week to make playoffs
Falcons have to shake things up during their bye week.
2. Fire DC Jimmy Lake; Raheem Morris takes over defensive playcalling
This is a poorly coached defense. Despite having talent across the board, the Falcons defense has been awful.
They were especially awful on Sunday against the Broncos. They still couldn't generate any pressure, guys were running wide open, and no adjustments were made.
What has been particularly frustrating is the screen defense. In obvious screen situations, this defense has been picked apart. Coaches aren't alerting their players to the play, there is zero awareness on the field, and there is no integrity from the outside linebackers.
Quite simply, things aren't working and changes must be made. Raheem Morris made a living with the Rams for his overachieving defenses. It is time for him to take the play sheet.