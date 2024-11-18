3 dramatic changes Falcons must make during bye week to make playoffs
3. Move Kaden Elliss to OLB, start DL Zach Harrison
Kaden Elliss is the only player on this team who has gotten consistent pressure—when given the opportunity. Why not move him to the edge and see what happens?
Elliss' communication would be missed in the middle of the field but Troy Andersen, assuming he is healthy, can take the reigns. The coaching staff needs to make this move because, again, what they are doing isn't working.
Don't forget, Kaden Elliss had seven sacks in his final season with the Saints. He knows how to rush the passer—which can't be said about his teammates.
As for Zach Harrison, he was the only player in Denver who looked like he wanted to be on the field. He has not been given the opportunities he deserves and it is time to make him the starter.
Hopefully, Harrison will be healthy coming out of the bye after he sustained an injury on Sunday.