3 dream trade targets for Atlanta Falcons to fix their biggest issue

1. Falcons should be targeting Cowboys OLB Micah Parsons

Not wanting to pay Micah Parsons would be insane, but that may be where the Dallas Cowboys sit. Recent reports have suggested they may look to trade the star pass rusher rather than make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

This is where the Atlanta Falcons must step in; they cannot afford to pass on him for a second time.

Landing Parsons will cost an arm and a leg but with Terry Fontenot's ticking clock he might be looking to make a massive splash to save himself. This would be an enormous, team-changing addition.