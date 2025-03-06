3 easy moves the Falcons can make to create over $50 million in cap space

2. Release Grady Jarrett

Of the three potential moves, this is the only one that is going to be tough to make. If Jarrett didn't have his history in Atlanta, it is an easy offseason cut. The cap space opened by cutting the lineman is badly needed and it isn't as if he is playing at the level he once did. After an injury-shortened 2023 season, Jarrett's production took a slight step back and the Atlanta defense struggled to play anywhere close to consistent.

When you're not being able to stop anyone in key situations, it becomes far easier to blow it all up. Outside of Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell, there isn't a defensive piece the Falcons wouldn't consider parting ways with. The entire unit failed and there isn't a reason to pay top dollar for Jarrett when it isn't having much of an impact.

Still, the Falcons were unable to get to the quarterback consistently and at times struggled to stop the run. Why pay top dollar for Jarrett when you're already struggling? The only positive answer to this question is based on what Jarrett has meant to the organization as a leader on and off the field. His legacy and story aren't going to be easy to part ways with and could lead to an extension as an alternative move to ease the cap space.