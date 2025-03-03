3 Falcons players likely entering their final season in Atlanta

1. Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier's rookie season remains one of the most underrated performances in recent Atlanta history. Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie season and was in complete chaos. The entire offense was a mess and Allgeier never stopped fighting to create positive plays. It is this effort and motor that is going to have Allgeier as a starting running back in the 2026 season.

His exit is going to be one of the more painful losses the Falcons must deal with in the next few seasons. However, it is impossible to see a path around it. You're already in a tough offensive situation and must find a way to pay Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and likely Michael Penix Jr.

Allgeier cannot be handed the contract he deserves to be the second option behind Robinson. Atlanta needs to allow the back to move on and be handed a much-deserved starting job. It will be interesting to see how the offense might develop once the team loses Allgeier's production. There will be a heavy market for Allgeier when you look at how the league is trending and the importance of having a punishing back to ease the load for your franchise quarterback.