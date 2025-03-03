3 Falcons players likely entering their final season in Atlanta

2. Kyle Pitts

What is the scenario where the Falcons opt to pay Pitts at the end of the 2025 season? The only possible path is if Pitts becomes a star target for your young quarterback. If the tight-end defies the past few seasons and becomes a security blanket for Penix, you almost have to find a way to keep the pass catcher in the starting lineup.

Anything less and it is time to move on for what was a huge miss for Fontenot and the Atlanta front office. It is hard to project effort and Pitts talent was far too tempting for the Falcons to pass on. The results have been painfully inconsistent and have left the team ready to move on, possibly even before the 2025 season begins.

Drake London and Bijan Robinson are going to be the team's top weapons over the next few seasons. They will be the weapons the Falcons need to find the cap space to pay top dollar. You cannot afford to pay Darnell Mooney, Robinson, London, and Pitts, the math simply doesn't work. This leaves Pitts either as a possible trade or hitting the market after the 2025 season.