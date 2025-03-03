3 Falcons players likely entering their final season in Atlanta

3. Kaleb McGary

One season of Kaleb McGary guarding Penix's blindside will be more than enough for the team to be ready to move on. McGary is a frustrating player with such a high ceiling but consistent moments of forgetting how to play the position. McGary will bully the pass rusher on one play only to fail to lay a finger on the same player the next. What makes the right tackle dangerous is how often he allows a pass rusher to waltz past without resistance.

Penix needs someone with a more reliable performance as a pass protector. McGary is going to be an easy piece to move off as Atlanta starts to create more cap space. The 2026 offseason will have the Falcons in a far better position to add in the draft and free agency. Kirk's deal will be easier to deal with and the Falcons will be losing a number of veteran deals.

This gives the team the ability to spend top dollar for someone they can rely on to help keep Penix healthy. McGary has had great moments but the lack of consistency is going to prevent the Falcons from paying what McGary will get on the open market.