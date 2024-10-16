3 Falcons trade targets that would make Atlanta a Super Bowl contender
By Nick Halden
1. Maxx Crosby
Already the Raiders have traded Davante Adams to a Jets team that only has one more win than the Raiders. Reuniting Adams and Aaron Rodgers in one of the more predictable moves of the season. Now the question is could the team be convinced to trade Crosby? This is a lost season for a team that made a series of poor choices in the offseason.
How long are they going to waste a player of his potential? Crosby in Atlanta would change life when it comes to the expectations of the defense and ability of the pass rush. Lorenzo Carter could be benched and the Falcons would have Matthew Judon and Crosby as their starting edge options. This is an unlikely trade that would unquestionably give the Falcons the potential to win the NFC.
Crosby has more sacks this season than the Atlanta Falcons entire defense combined. Crosby has more than double the sacks of Atlanta's current starting edge rushers. This speaks both to his ability and the teams complete lack of options at the position. As unlikely as the move might be the Falcons should be picking up the phone and questioning what it might take for the Raiders to continue their rebuild.