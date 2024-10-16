3 Falcons trade targets that would make Atlanta a Super Bowl contender
By Nick Halden
2. Myles Garrett
It is hard to feel sorry for a Cleveland Browns team that was the author of their own demise. Trading for Deshaun Watson and jettisoning Baker Mayfield doomed the franchise for the next half-decade. A quarterback that brought you a playoff win and relevance was sent to Carolina to make way for a player that would ruin your franchise's hopes of contention.
Is Cleveland desperate enough to consider trading their best player? It is clear they are stuck with Watson and there simply isn't a bridge out. Could the team consider a full rebuild and if so what would it take to add Myles Garrett?
Both Garrett and Crosby are franchise players their teams would be foolish to part ways with. However, both are stuck with teams that have zero chance of contending and a history of making poor decisions. The idea that either player could be on the market is still unlikely but not impossible. Given how both teams run their respective rosters one or both players ending up in the rumor mill is very much on the table. Myles Garrett, Grady Jarrett, and Matthew Judon would change life for the Atlanta defense.