3 Falcons trade targets that would make Atlanta a Super Bowl contender
By Nick Halden
3. Haason Reddick
Unlike the first two names on this list, we know Haason Reddick is actually on the market this season. After the Jets landed another star receiver the franchise has made it clear Reddick can seek out a trade. A player who never played a snap for the franchise is now looking for another landing spot. It is a bit of a red flag considering how things ended with the Eagles and never got off the ground with the Jets.
However, Atlanta's level of desperation to find someone capable of getting to the quarterback takes away any ability to be picky. If the team needs to pay Reddick before he takes the field it is a move they must consider. Judon isn't getting to the quarterback at the rate expected and Lorenzo Carter is a complete mess.
Your third option is Arnold Ebiketie and the lack of development as a step back has been clear. Take Carter and Ebiketie out of your starting lineup and pay whatever it takes to land Reddick. It is a risky move, but it is one that is demanded of a front office in Atlanta's current position. A move the team should have already made in the draft or early in the offseason.